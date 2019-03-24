Exclusive: Fleur East announces engagement to boyfriend Marcel Badiane-Robin Congratulations to the happy couple!

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star Fleur East is to marry her longterm love Marcel Badiane-Robin after he popped the question on a romantic holiday in Japan, HELLO! can exclusively reveal.

Announcing their happy news with a photoshoot and interview in Japan, a bucket list destination for the couple, Fleur recalls how the fashion designer got down on one knee in their Tokyo hotel room and presented her with a yellow diamond ring. "I said yes immediately!" beams the star. "How Marcel did everything was just wonderful. We're in a really traditional Japanese hotel and there were petals on the bed and champagne – when we first got here I was like, 'Oh my goodness, this hotel goes above and beyond!' Then I turned around and he was there, with the ring. He said: 'Fleur East, will you be my wife?'

Fleur East has got engaged to boyfriend Marcel

"I couldn't believe it. The ring is so beautiful and yellow is my favourite colour. Me and Marcel have been together for nine years so we've spoken about marriage a lot, and he knew exactly what I wanted. It's perfect. I cried instantly."

Fleur, who shot to fame when she came runner up in the 2014 series of X Factor, mentored by Simon Cowell, smiles: "Marcel is very romantic. He always has been, throughout our relationship, but he picks and chooses his moments. When he does go all out, he doesn't spare anything. So I wasn't surprised by the proposal – but at the same time I still feel overwhelmed by it."

The couple are now planning a destination wedding to incorporate elements of their cultures – Fleur's mum is from Ghana and Marcel is Senegalese – and say they won't hang around. "We've been together for so long so we're going to do it ASAP," says Fleur, who will be inviting all her jungle friends, including Nick Knowles, Emily Atack, Harry Redknapp and James McVey to her big day. "I hope they'll come," she says of the close-knit group.

To read the full interview, pick up the latest copy of HELLO!, out Monday 25 March