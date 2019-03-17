Love Island stars question show aftercare following tragic news of Mike Thalassitis' death Such devastating news

Following the heartbreaking news that former Love Island star Mike Thalassitis passed away on Saturday, police have now confirmed how the 26-year-old died. A Met Police spokesperson told Metro newspaper that Mike was found in a wood near Latymer Way on Saturday morning. They added: "At this early stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious." Mike is the second former contestant from the show to die, following 32-year-old Sophie Gradon whose sudden death just seven months ago is still under investigation. The shocking and tragic statement has led to many former Love Island stars publicly questioning the aftercare of the show's contestants and their mental health.

Malin Andersson, who also appeared in the 2017 series of the show with Mike, took to Twitter, to write: "WAKE UP @LoveIsland !!!!" She continued: "I got flowers from the producers when my daughter died. No fucking phone call. No support, or help. Enough is enough. Nothing when my mum died. Nothing when Sophie died. Change needs to happen." Former Miss Great Britain Zara Holland, who took part in 2016, has also talked about Sophie's death, telling the BBC last year: "I can't sit here and say that it was 100% Love Island that did this to her but I think it was a contributory factor. It's actually quite sad how many times Sophie has reached out to friends and said, 'This experience wasn't good for me.'"

According to showbiz reporter Dan Wootton, Mike had spoken to him about moving on after grieving over the death of his nan. He said: "She was 94 and he had moved in to live with her because she needed a full-time carer. He assured me he was fine and was excited about the launch of his shop. There was so much in store for his future that this is truly senseless."

