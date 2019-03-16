BREAKING: Love Island star Mike Thalassitis has died aged 26 This is shocking and devastating

Mike Thalassitis - most famous for taking part in Love Island 2017 - has died. The 26-year-old's body was found in a woodland near his Essex house on Saturday. His manager confirmed the young star's tragic death to the Daily Mail, but the cause is still unknown. Former League One footballer Mike was also known for taking part in the popular E4 series Celebs Go Dating, which he appeared in alongside stars including Sam Thompson and Gemma Collins. The tragic news comes just after his best friend Danny Cutts passed away. He had also talked about his grief over his nan's death to showbiz journalist Dan Wooton on Thursday.

Former Love Island stars have paid tribute to their friend, who gained the nickname 'Muggy Mike' after his time on the show. Chris Hughes tweeted: His name wasn’t Muggy Mike. Please stop brandishing that. His name was Mike Thalassitis, and every inch of my heart goes out to his family & friends. A good guy, taken far, far to soon." Zara Holland wrote: "This is so so sad, thoughts are with Mikes friends and family." She also asked the tabloids to drop the nickname during this sensitive time.

Fans are also shocked over the news. One wrote: "Mike Thalassitis is found dead in the woods near his house for whatever god knows reason and the papers are still calling him “Muggy Mike”, he’s a bloke with a family like any other, respect him man RIP." Another added: "This is heartbreaking, I cannot come to terms with it. There needs to be more help for mental health."