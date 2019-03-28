Kara Tointon shares heartbreaking video following her mother's death The new mum posted a tribute on Instagram

Kara Tointon has released a heartbreaking video on Instagram, confirming the death of her mother Carol Tointon. The sad news comes four months after the former Strictly Come Dancing star and her fiancé Marius Jensen welcomed their first child together. Carol was also a mother to actress Hannah Tointon. The video compilation sees a young Carol being a doting mother to her two children, and a loving wife to her husband Ken.

Kara Tointon's parents Carol and Ken Tointon

After the post was shared, friends immediately took to Instagram to post their condolences - with Izzy Judd writing: "Beautiful, I am so sorry Kara. Sending lots of love to your family at such a sad time." Celebrity hair stylist Lisa Davey said: "This news breaks my heart! Such a beautiful mumma!!! Sending much love to you all sweetheart! Xxx." Kara's former EastEnders co-star Louisa Lytton added: "Love you." Giovanna Fletcher also wrote: "Love you. Xxxx."

The actress is usually quite private about her personal life but has previously told HELLO! that her mother had not been well over the past 12 months. When asked when she plans to marry Marius in an interview last year, she replied: "We are hoping next year, perhaps in Norway or maybe in London. My mum hasn't been too well over the last year or so and I want her to be able to enjoy it. Seeing her with Frey and dealing with everything she has to right now is overwhelming and I couldn’t be more proud. I just want her to be back to herself again. That’s our priority."

"My mum has always said having a child would be a good thing for me and I can see it," she added. "But oh my God, I'm tired. I can't sleep in the day as I' looking at him all the time and thinking: 'Kara, come on, he's asleep so you sleep.' But I don't want to miss any of it. It is the most incredible time in my life."

