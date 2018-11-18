Declan Donnelly marks Ant McPartlin's birthday by posting hilarious never-before-seen photo This is the first birthday Ant has spent apart from Dec since 2001

Ant McPartlin celebrated his first birthday in over ten years apart from his best friend Declan Donnelly on Sunday, but Dec made sure to mark his special day even from the other side of the world. Taking to their joint Twitter account from Australia ahead of presenting I'm A Celebrity, Dec shared a funny photo of the pair dressed up as Homer and Marge Simpson, and wrote next to it: "Happy Birthday Homer. Love, Marge x." In the picture, Ant was dressed as Homer, complete with a hat with his face on it and a T-shirt with Homer's body on it. Dec, meanwhile, wore a yellow T-shirt with Marge's face on it, completing his outfit with a blue wig.

Declan Donnelly shared a throwback photo of him and Ant McPartlin to mark his friend's birthday

As Ant enjoys his 43rd birthday in the UK, Dec and new co-host Holly Willoughby will be gearing up to present their first ever I'm A Celebrity together. The show kick-starts it's new series on Sunday night, and Dec has been having fun showing Holly the ropes. On the Ant and Dec's official Instagram account, Dec shared a photo of them hanging out in the camp ahead of the celebrity's arrivals. "Showing the new girl around camp! Not hanging around though, got some new camp mates ready to move in," Dec wrote in the caption.

MORE: Fans' funniest reactions to Strictly's Blackpool special

Holly Willoughby is covering for Ant on this year's I'm A Celeb

READ: Prince William and Kate reveal one of their biggest parenting fears

Holly was announced as Ant's replacement for this year's I'm A Celebrity back in September, as the TV star continues to take a break from presenting. Holly has promised to keep Ant's shoes warm while he recovers, and has said that Ant gave her his blessing. Holly previously joked that her role on the show was going to be a "total disaster" due to her fears of spiders and insects, with This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield teasing her and saying she is even scared of flies. The mum-of-three admitted she was feeling "nervous" as she shared an update from the jungle on This Morning earlier this week, but that she was "fitting in OK" so far.

Loading the player...

Ant and Dec in 60 seconds

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.