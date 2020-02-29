How much does Ant McPartlin earn as a presenter? Find out his net worth here Find out everything you need to know about Ant McPartlin

Ant McPartlin is one half of the hugely popular TV double act, Ant and Dec, and as such has an impressive net worth, thanks to his decades of television work including projects such as SM:TV Live, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and of course, Britain's Got Talent. Thanks to the pair's immense popularity, as well as investing in property and owning a production company, Ant has acquired quite the fortune throughout his career, but just how much is he worth? Ahead of his latest antics on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, find out everything about the star from his net worth, personal life and career here...

What is Ant McPartlin's net worth?

Ant's net worth is thought to be around £62 million. The presenter's 2007 deal with ITV was reportedly £40million, with their latest deal thought to be around £30million between them. Ant also owns properties thought to be worth £5million. The pair also own the production company Mitre, and promotions firm, Hurley, and Ant owns another production company by himself, Deecour. It was also revealed during Ant's court case that he makes around £130,000 a week. According to recent reports, Ant's ex-wife Lisa is expected to receive a large portion of his net worth following their divorce.

Ant McPartlin's early life and career

Ant McPartlin was born in Newcastle on 18 November 1975, and is known for his Geordie accent. He was given a role in Byker Grove when he was just 14 years old as PJ, who is onscreen best friends with Duncan (played by Ant's real-life best friend and showbiz partner, Dec). The pair were hugely popular on the show, and went on to become musicians after leaving the show in 1993, having a hit with Let's Get Ready to Rumble in 1994.

He and Dec have been best friends for decades

The pair also presented the popular 90s TV show SM:TV Live before moving into prime time television and hosting shows including Friends Like These and Pop Idol. The pair also made their film debut in the 2006 film Alien Autopsy, and made a cameo appearance in Love Actually. Since then, they are perhaps best known for presenting Britain's Got Talent, Saturday Night Takeaway and I'm a Celebrity, and have won several accolades for the shows.

Ant McPartlin's struggles with addiction

Back in 2017, Ant revealed that he was going to rehab for alcoholism and addiction to painkillers after a botched knee surgery left him in constant pain. At the time, he released a statement which read: "I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry. I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time. I've spoken out because I think it’s important that people ask for help if they’re going through a rough time and get the proper treatment to help their recovery." Despite completing two months of rehab and returning to his TV career to present I'm a Celebrity, Ant was charged with drink driving just a few months later, in April 2018, after causing a car crash leaving several people injured.

Ant spoke to the press outside the court house

After being charged, Ant appeared in court and was given an £86,000 fine, plus £85 prosecution fees and a £170 surcharge. According to Sky News, this was around four and a half day's pay for the star, as it was revealed he earns £130,000 a week. Following his court appearance, he told reporters: "I just wanted to say that I am truly sorry for what happened. Higher standards are expected of me, I expect them of myself. I let myself down, I let a lot of people down, for that I'm truly sorry. I'd like to apologise to everyone involved in the crash and I'm just thankful no-one was seriously hurt."

Ant McPartlin's break from television

Following his arrest, Ant took a prolonged break from television, leaving his co-star, Declan Donnelly, to present two episodes of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, and the Britain's Got Talent live shows solo. While it was rumoured that Ant would join Dec for the 2018 series of I'm a Celeb, the pair confirmed that Ant would be taking a break until 2019, and Holly Willoughby stepped into his shoes to host the jungle show. The statement read: "My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off. I’d like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year." The pair also confirmed that they would not be filming Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway in 2019.

Dec briefly worked without his co-host

Ant returned to television with Britain's Got Talent in January 2019 and rejoined Dec on I'm a Celebrity in November. He also gave an exclusive interview to The Sun about his recovery, and explained that Dec was "rightly" angry with him after his arrest. He said: "He's angry, of course he’s angry. But it's justified and I understood it. Underneath all of that is love and still is love. And that’s what we talked about more than anything." The pair also took part in Ant and Dec's DNA Journey, which saw them travel across the world to meet their relatives, before returning to our screens as a cheeky duo once more for I'm a Celebrity, which kicked off in mid-November.

Ant McPartlin's relationships

Ant was in a relationship with Strictly make-up artist Lisa Armstrong, with the pair tying the knot back in July 2006. After 11 years of marriage, Ant announced that he had filed for a divorce in January 2018. Since their split, Ant has been in a relationship with Anne-Marie Corbett, who joined him for Dec's birthday celebrations in September. For his friend's birthday, Ant shared a snap of Dec posing behind a dress, and wrote: "Happy Birthday from the big one to the little one! A."

Ant and Lisa split in 2018