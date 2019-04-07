The Durrells star Keeley Hawes' husband Matthew Macfadyen – who is he? Keeley plays Mrs Durrell in the ITV drama

Keeley Hawes returns to the TV on Sunday as Mrs Durrell and her family make their comeback in the final series of The Durrells. And while Keeley's character Louisa has been linked to Greek taxi driver Spiro – something the actress has previously admitted she isn't rooting for – in real life, her love life is a lot less complicated. Keeley has been married to actor Matthew Macfadyen since 2004, and have two children – Maggie, 14, and Ralph, 12. The pair met on the set of BBC One drama Spooks.

Keeley Hawes' husband Matthew Macfadyen

Keeley and Matthew tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony while Keeley was seven months pregnant with daughter Maggie. It was love at first sight, with the actress revealing to the Standard: "Matthew just came straight out with it and said 'I love you' in the rain one day. I thought, oh dear, here we go." Keeley also told the Telegraph: "I love being married to Matthew, and I know Matthew loves being married too."

MORE: The new series of The Durrells is coming - here's what you need to know

Keeley Hawes has been married to Matthew Macfadyen since 2004

Keeley Hawes' marriage to Spencer McCallum

Prior to marrying Matthew, Keeley was married to cartoonist Spencer McCallum in 2001. The pair share a son, Myles – now 18 – but the Bodyguard actress left him eight weeks after their wedding day. Keeley has revealed that her family all get along, with Matthew and Spencer having an amicable relationship too. She told Red magazine: "we have this wonderful son and my ex-husband is still one of my best friends in the world." Adding that Spencer and his girlfriend live closeby and babysit her children, she said: "They are just really wonderful, generous human beings who, ultimately, have always put my son and my other children first. And I can't thank them enough really."

READ: Keeley Hawes to join Strictly Come Dancing?

What has Matthew Macfadyen been in?

Matthew has starred in a number of high profile dramas and films, and has won awards for his work. He played Tom Quinn in the drama series Spooks, and Detective Inspector Edmund Reid in the BBC series Ripper Street. The 44-year-old has also portrayed Mr Darcy in the 2005 film Pride & Predjudice, and the Sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Wood. In 2010, Matthew won a British Academy Television Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Joe Miller in Criminal Justice.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.