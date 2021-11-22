Keeley Hawes' next major role revealed - and it sounds epic We can’t wait for this!

Keeley Hawes is set to star in gripping new BBC One drama Crossfire - and it sounds amazing!

MORE: Peaky Blinders share first look at season six and tease early 2022 release date - details

Filming has begun on the three-part drama series which will follow a woman whose world is turned upside down when vengeful gunmen take over a luxurious resort in the Canary Islands.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you seen Keeley Hawes' other gripping drama Finding Alice?

The Bodyguard actress will play Jo, a woman staying in the hotel where the action takes place while on holiday with family and friends. An official synopsis reads: "Sunbathing on her hotel room balcony while on a dream holiday with her family and friends, Jo’s (Keeley Hawes) world is turned upside down when shots ring out across the complex. Gunmen, out for revenge, have, in an instant, turned a slice of paradise into a terrifying heart-breaking hell."

The new series, which promises to be an "edge-of-your-seat nail-biting thriller", will be author Louise Doughty’s screenwriting debut following the successful BBC adaptation of her book Apple Tree Yard in 2017, and comes from the same makers of The Salisbury Poisonings.

MORE: Alex Jones to front heartwarming new BBC show

MORE: Line of Duty stars' wildly different homes: Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and more

Talking about her new role, Keeley said "I’m so excited to be embarking on this brilliantly compelling and propulsive drama for the BBC, especially as it’s the third production for Buddy Club. Filming has already begun and we’re delighted to be collaborating with the team at Dancing Ledge Productions and Louise Doughty on her first original production for television."

Keeley Hawes will star in the compelling new drama

Louise added: "This is a drama about a group of ordinary people caught up in an extraordinary event – a gun attack on the hotel where they are staying. In extremity, each character is faced with a set of dilemmas: and at the heart of it is Jo, who booked the holiday and unknowingly put her family and friends – and herself – at risk.

"I’m fascinated by the idea of how so-called ordinary people respond to intense pressure and I couldn’t be more excited to have written this drama for Dancing Ledge Productions and the BBC and to have the amazing Keeley Hawes in the star role."

Joining Keeley in the thriller will be Josette Simon (Small Axe), Anneika Rose (Line of Duty), Lee Ingleby (The A Word), Daniel Ryan (The Bay), Vikash Bhai (The Stranger), Hugo Silva (Nasdrovia), Alba Brunet (Operation Mincemeat), Shalisha James-Davis (I May Destroy You) and Ariyon Bakare (His Dark Materials).

Directing the series is Tessa Hoffe (Kin), while Alex Mercer (Doctor Who) will be producing the show.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.