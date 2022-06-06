The Midwich Cuckoos: viewers saying same thing about Keeley Hawes 'creepy' new drama The hit show premiered on Sky and NOW in early June.

Viewers have been saying the same thing about Keeley Hawes’ new series The Midwich Cuckoos, which premiered on Sky and NOW in early June. The story is based on John Wyndham’s 1957 novel and follows a sleepy town that is shaken after all of the women in the town get pregnant at the exact same time. So what are viewers saying about it? Find out here…

Taking to Twitter, viewers have been full of praise for the new drama, with many binge-watching the whole thing in one sitting. One person wrote: "This #MidwichCuckoos is so good. I loved #JohnWyndham books. Creepy without the 'full on' gore of today's horror books/films."

Another person added: "I'm a primary school teacher and now afraid to go back to work tomorrow. An amazing adaptation! #MidwichCuckoos."

A third posted: "Binged #MidwichCuckoos yesterday (with tea breaks) and really enjoyed it. An interesting retelling with suitably sinister kids. Wife now waiting for poorly behaved kids at her school to copy it by staring blankly at staff instead of swearing at them." Another tweeted: "I've been flippin' GLUED to the #midwichcuckoos. I'm a big fan of #JohnWyndham's books anyway but I'm really enjoying this adaption so far. Every moment is both engaging and compelling. Just finished episode four and I'm forcing myself to switch off and go to sleep now!"

Keeley stars in the new drama

Keeley’s performance was also met with high praise, with one fan writing: "Just watched the first episode of #MidwichCuckoos loving it so far. Keeley Hawes never puts a foot wrong with her project choices. Love everything she does."

Speaking about the show at a Q&A, Keeley revealed that they helped make the show extra creepy by giving all of the child actors perfect teeth, explaining: "Amy, our brilliant makeup designer, had the idea that kids of that age are sort of scrappy and the thing that might unify them all is to have these perfect teeth."

Have you started watching it yet?

She continued: "So it's not something that leaps out at you, it's not something obvious but when you're watching you just get the sense that something is not quite right because you're used to seeing children of that age with mangled teeth one way or another."

