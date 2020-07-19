Fans of Keeley Hawes and The Durrells will be pleased to know there's another chance to enjoy the magic of the comedy-drama all over again thanks to ITV re-airing episodes every Sunday night.

Keeley has appeared in plenty of shows over the years

The show was first aired in 2016 and consists of four series telling the story of the Durrell family as they reside in Corfu, Greece. Keeley stars as Louisa Durrell alongside The Crown star Josh O'Connor and many more familiar faces. In addition to the popular drama, the 44-year-old has had some incredible roles throughout her career, so join us as we take a look back at some of her most memorable performances - from Ashes to Ashes to The Durrells...

The Durrells

The Durrells is such a lovely show that even the Queen is a fan! The show follows a family who move to Corfu to try to improve their circumstances in the 1930s. Speaking about series four, which will be the show's last, Keeley said: "The actual final scene of the whole show in Corfu we filmed a few weeks before we finished. That was the most emotional. It involved all of the main players and we knew it was the end. That was very sad. It was quite tricky to hold that together. We all had a round of applause afterwards and lots of hugs. That scene stands out because it is the actual final scene of the series."

Keeley in The Durrells

Ashes to Ashes

The spin-off to the hit BBC show Life on Mars saw Keeley play Alex, a Detective Inspector in modern day who is shot and wakes up to find herself in the 1980s, in the same world Sam Tyler inhabited when he was hit by a car in the original show. Certain that she is suffering from the same delusion as Sam, Alex does everything in her power to try to return to her own time. The show was such a hit that it carried on for three series (Life on Mars only had two), and earned Keeley Glamour's Best UK Television Actress Award for her role. It also has one seriously incredible soundtrack.

Line of Duty

(Warning, contains spoilers!) The actress was the main focus point of season two of the hit police procedural drama. In the series, she is suspected of corrupt activity after becoming the sole survivor of an attack which killed her fellow officers and a person in witness protection. However, she maintains her innocence, and in season three attempts to exonerate herself with an appeal trial before being murdered by the Caddy after she discovers that he is a corrupt officer. Her portrayal of Lindsey was met with widespread praise, and she earned a Leading Actress nomination at the BAFTA TV Awards in 2015.

Keeley as Lindsey Denton in Line of Duty

Bodyguard

(Warning, contains spoilers!) The smash hit show saw the actress play Julia Montague, the Home Secretary who begins a romantic relationship with her personal protection officer, PS David Budd. However, a huge twist which saw a turning point in the show was when Keeley's character was killed off in a terrorist attack at the end of episode three - and questioned whether David was behind it all. Speaking about her death, the show's creator Jed Mercurio said: "I like to try to do things that move the story on, and with Bodyguard I wanted to have this event mid-series that would completely alter the dynamic."

Keeley and Richard Madden in BBC's Bodyguard

Inside No. 9

For those who have yet to catch up, Inside No. 9 is a BBC anthology series in which each episode has a completely different story, all while being set around 'number nine'. In Keeley's one-off episode, Diddle Diddle Dumpling, her character Louise's husband becomes fixated with a size nine men's shoe which is left outside of their house. Desperate to find it's owner and 'reunite' the shoes, he begins neglecting his family, failing to notice that Louise is beginning to fall in love with their family friend, Chris.

The Missing

Keeley stars in the second season of this hit drama as Gemma Webster, a mother devastated by the disappearance of her daughter 11 years earlier. She is shocked and elated when a young woman reappears, saying that she is indeed their long lost daughter. But is she telling the truth, and where has she been all of this time? The Missing was such a success that it now has a new spin-off show, Baptiste, focused on the detective investigating the missing girls, Julien.

