Ryan Giggs' brother breaks his silence on footballer's eight-year affair with his wife

Rhodri Giggs, the younger brother of footballer Ryan Giggs, has revealed it has taken him years to forgive the famous sportsman after his eight-year affair with his wife, Natasha. Appearing on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, Rhodri insisted he has "moved on" from the scandal and wants to reconnect with his brother. "It was all a bit of a shock but like I said, it's a long time ago now," he explained. "Everyone has moved on, everyone seems to be happy. I've got three children to worry about."

"I can't worry about someone that does something like that who says all the right things but doesn't act upon it," he added. "I've got to move on." Rhodri revealed he hasn't spoken to his brother for seven years, and confessed his recent tongue-in-cheek advert had ruffled feathers. "It was a bit of fun really, I've moved on… I’ve forgiven him a couple of years ago," he shared. Asked whether it helped to poke fun at the situation, he replied: "Yeah, of course, negativity is not healthy, to move on in a comedic way."

He went on: "I think he over-stepped the mark, I don't think I did. What I did was funny, what he did was a car crash." However, Rhodri admitted: "No one likes being taken fun of I suppose." On his relationship with Ryan, the 42-year-old said: "I haven't spoken to him. I'm sure if I bumped into him on the street, it would be amicable, I don't know that. I'm fine with it. I don't know if he's upset with the advert… I've got my own to life to live. I have three kids that take up a lot of my time, they are more important than someone who doesn't care."

He agreed it was up to his brother to pick up the phone: "I'm not going to go out of my way… hopefully if we bumped into each other I'm sure it would be amicable." Rhodri and Natasha split in the aftermath of the affair. Rhodri then went to explain that he also hasn't spoken to his mother for years due to the rift with Ryan. Asked whether his children were hurt by losing contact too, he said: "Obviously, it's going to affect them, it affects me a little bit because it's your mother, brother… but there are a lot of families that fall out."

