Lucy Alexander posts rare photo of daughter Kitty and son Leo

Lucy Alexander is a doting mum-of-two, and while she regularly talks about her children she prefers to keep them out of the spotlight. But over the weekend, the former Homes Under the Hammer presenter shared a lovely picture of herself with daughter Kitty and son Leo during a day out at the cinema. In the photo, the trio were sporting 3D glasses as they posed for a photo inside the screening room to watch Shazam. In the caption, the TV star wrote: "Looking good at the cinema fam! IMAX always makes me feel a bit more hungover than I actually am tbh!"

Lucy Alexander and her daughter Kitty and son Leo

The proud mum shares Kitty and Leo with husband Stewart Castledine. Nine years ago, the family's world fell apart when Kitty became instantly paralysed from a virus that attacked her spinal cord. Lucy regularly speaks out about Kitty's devastating illness and about how proud she is of her daughter and her bravery. In February, Lucy marked the ninth anniversary of Kitty's paralysis by tweeting about the journey they have been on in a heartfelt message. She wrote on Twitter: "This date will be forever etched on my mind. My daughter 9 years ago became instantly paralysed at school from a virus that attacked her spinal cord. What a journey it's been. As her mum I'm just so proud of the amazing woman she has become. Kitty [love] you so much."

Kitty was left paralysed in 2010

Lucy has opened up to HELLO! previously about the rare neurological disease that her daughter suffered. Kitty fell victim to little-known disorder Transverse Myelitis, which caused the formerly sporty schoolgirl's immune system to attack her spinal cord. The star recalled how she'd taken Kitty to school as normal that fateful morning in February 2010, only to receive a call an hour later to say something was terribly wrong. "When I arrived, Kitty's face was grey and she was sobbing in pain," she said. "'Mummy, I'm scared,' she said. She told me that it felt as if someone had dropped a big metal anchor on her back." She added: "At one point we didn't know if she would even survive, but fortunately she was in the right place - under the care of the NHS."

