Prince Charles and Camilla share stunning picture on royal wedding anniversary - see it here The precious portrait was taken by Alexi Lubomirski

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have sent their well-wishers a lovely thank you message, which was accompanied by a stunning photograph in honour of their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. The black-and-white portrait was taken by Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski for Vanity Fair magazine. "Thank you for your warm wishes on the occasion of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall's wedding anniversary," the note read.

Alexi also took to his Instagram page to share the picture, and said: "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY to HRH Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall!! Photo by me for @vanityfair@vanityfairlondon." On the day, Charles and Camilla made an unannounced visit to Belfast where the future King had the honour of re-opening Hillsborough Castle. As Charles was welcomed to the mansion, he even quipped about his and Camilla's special day, saying in a speech: "Ladies and Gentlemen, I'm enormously grateful to you all for coming such a long way to celebrate our wedding anniversary. It's incredibly good of you."

MORE: Prince Charles and Camilla's enduring love story in photos

Loading the player...

Charles, 70, went on to say: "There has been, as you can imagine, a long journey to get to this point, but I could not be more pleased that we have finally reached the finishing line! It was five years ago, in April 2014, that Historic Royal Palaces assumed responsibility for the castle and gardens at Hillsborough – one of those places that many have heard of and yet few had ever visited." Charles and Camilla got engaged on 10 February 2005. They married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Castle in April 2005.

MORE: Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall mingle with stars in Barbados

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.