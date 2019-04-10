Lisa Faulkner pays tribute to John Torode with gorgeous new holiday photo The pair met on MasterChef in 2010

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode are currently enjoying a trip of a lifetime in Zambia, and have been sharing some lovely photos from their adventure on social media. And on Wednesday, Lisa paid the sweetest tribute to her fiancé as she posted a gorgeous picture of the pair in front of Victoria Falls. In the caption, the actress wrote: "Love this man @johntorodecooks and what a view. Loved Victoria Falls. We got soaked by the spray and deafened by the sound of the water. Truly incredible." John was quick to reply to Lisa's sweet words, writing in the comments section: "I bloody love you."

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode are away on holiday

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez talks about retiring

On Tuesday, Lisa had posted some pictures from inside the apartment they are staying in, and explained that they had just witnessed a huge thunderstorm. She said: "Happy.. to be in the warmth of the sun again followed by a mother of a storm, thunder and cracks of lightning and I just sat and watched and listened from this beautiful room." Fans were quick to admire the beautiful apartment, with one writing: "Wow, what a room, enjoy," while another said: "Oh my, looks heavenly." A third added: "Looks wonderful! Enjoy."

Lisa shared a lovely glimpse into their luxury apartment

READ: Lucy Alexander posts rare photo of daughter Kitty and son Leo

It's been a busy few months for John and Lisa, who have been filming their new cooking programme, John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen. The show debuted on 31 March, and features other well-known chefs as well as the popular couple. And while working with your partner may have it downsides for some people, Lisa had nothing but good words to say about filming alongside John. "It's so nice to travel into work and chat all day, then continue chatting at home. He's my best mate and it's lovely to stand next to him and think he's got me and I've got him," she told The Sun. John equally enjoys working with Lisa. During a recent appearance on This Morning, the 53-year-old revealed the secret to the cooking couple's relationship saying: "Do we argue in the kitchen? No we don't! We get on really, really well and because we're very different - I'm cheffy, she's a home cook - and there's a lovely thing that comes together."

The couple announced their engagement at the beginning of the year, and while they are very much looking forward to getting married, the former Holby City actress recently admitted that they have had to put their wedding plans on hold for the moment because they are so busy. "I've been so busy with writing and doing the show. Once I've got Easter out of the way I can start planning," she told The Sun.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.