Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez talks about retiring

Many of the pro dancers are currently enduring an intense schedule on the Strictly Come Dancing cruise, and for Gorka Marquez and Giovanni Pernice, retirement is now in the back of their minds! After a vigorous training session at the gym, Gorka tagged Giovanni in a meme on his Instagram Stories, which read: "The retirement age needs to be lowered to 30. I've had enough. @perniceguivann1 what do you think?" Gorka and Giovanni have joined many of their Strictly co-stars on the popular cruise, with Luba Mushtuk, Karen Clifton and Amy Dowden among the dancers on board with them. The ship visits sunny destinations including La Palma, Tenerife and Lisbon, before setting back to Southampton on 20 April.

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez wrote about retiring after a gruelling workout

Last year, Gorka was joined by girlfriend Gemma Atkinson on the Strictly cruise, but earlier this year the pregnant actress revealed that she would be opting out of it to be extra careful as she didn't want to get sick while on the boat. However, Gemma has given Gorka a list of things she would like him to bring back from his travels, including a white chocolate Toblerone. Gemma clearly isn't far from Gorka's mind despite the distance, since he sweetly commented that he missed her on her own Instagram post. On Monday she posted a video from the couple's recent trip to Tenerife, writing: "As I brush my teeth, hop into bed and set my alarm for 3.45am for work tomorrow, I really miss this view. Our holiday seems so long ago already." Gorka wrote back: "I miss that view!! And more even you." Unsurprisingly, the comment received plenty of likes from fans.

Gorka is currently on the Strictly cruise

Gemma and Gorka announced their pregnancy news in February, and have been keeping their fans updated on their journey so far. In March, Gorka told The Sun that they will be raising their child bilingual. He said: "Of course the baby will learn to speak Spanish. Gemma loves where I'm from too. She is keep to visit, we love how hot it is." The pro dancer added: "I love being an uncle so I can't wait to be a dad." It's certainly an exciting year for the couple, with a baby on the way, and a new series of Strictly at the end of the year. Gorka was confirmed as one of the pro dancers to be returning to the popular series - and will no doubt be cheered on by Gemma and his newborn when it starts.

