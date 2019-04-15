Strictly's Kevin Clifton pictured for first time since Stacey Dooley's ex-boyfriend's interview The pro dancer was all smiles as he enjoyed a day out

Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton has been pictured for the first time since Stacey Dooley's ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott claimed that she has become close to her dance partner. Kevin – who is getting ready to star in Burn The Floor later in the month – was all smiles as he got on with his day, in photo published by The Sun. On Monday morning, Stacey had spoken out about Sam's series of interviews in the Mail on Sunday and The Sun over the weekend. She took to Twitter to defend herself, writing: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story," she wrote. "I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here."

Strictly's Kevin Clifton was pictured for the first time since Stacey Dooley's ex gave his interview

She added: "Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward." The documentary-maker, who parted ways from Sam earlier this year after a five-year-relationship, went on to tweet: "30 years. YNWA." YNWA stands for You'll Never Walk Alone. Just hours before, the 32-year-old liked a tweet about forgiveness. The tweet read: "Forgive not because they deserve forgiveness but because you deserve peace."

Stacey and Kevin were dance partners in the 2018 series of Strictly

In the explosive interview, Sam revealed how he initially was supportive of Stacey and Kevin's working relationship and was rooting for them to win the show. However, he swiftly felt concerned after seeing text messages sent from Kevin, including one that read: "I love dancing with you and spending every minute I can with you." Sam also explained how their relationship wasn't the same after Strictly, and that while he was happy to have his girlfriend back after the show finished, things didn't go as he'd expected. He revealed that by Christmas he still felt that something had shifted between them, and that after a difficult few months they made arrangements to separate in March.

