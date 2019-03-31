Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has 'great night' as he reunites with Stacey Dooley The pair won Strictly in 2018

Strictly Come Dancing stars Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley have remained great friends since lifting up the Glitterball trophy in December, and so it came as no surprise that Stacey was there to support the professional dancer on his big night. Kevin and his sister Joanne Clifton help run their parents' dance school, Clifton Dance Academy, and Stacey came along to a talk about it on Saturday night. The pair were pictured chatting to the audience during a question and answer session, and Kevin posted the picture on Instagram Stories. "Great night in Grimsby tonight," he wrote in the caption. Grimsby is Kevin's beloved hometown and he regularly goes back there to see his family.

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley met in Grimsby on Saturday

Kevin and Stacey's reunion follows shortly after reports of Stacey's split from her boyfriend of three years, Sam Tucknott. According to The Sun, Stacey's increasingly busy schedule has put pressure on the relationship, particularly since the couple weren't able to spend time together while Stacey was on the Strictly Live! tour and filming in Uganda for Comic Relief. Stacey has yet to speak out about the news, but told The Sun: "I don’t think I've got anything to say."

The pair won the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing

Since winning Strictly, Stacey has had a busy few months. In February, she was forced to defend herself after photos of herself holding a little boy during her visit to Africa for Comic Relief came under fire from MP David Lammy. David had reacted on Twitter, saying "the world does not need any more white saviours," and Stacey was supported by many of her Strictly co-stars, including Kevin. The professional dancer replied to several messages from followers on social media, defending Stacey's decision to go to Africa to support the charity and challenging David’s view that the images she shared reinforce negative stereotypes.

Kevin, meanwhile, has been busy with many work projects, including playing Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages. He is also set to star in Burn the Floor in April, while working on a ballroom dancing show with his former Strictly partner Susan Calman. The professional dancer is even planning on going into business with his sister Joanne, with the pair hoping to start up their very own production company.

