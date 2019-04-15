Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse reveals exciting new job role Oti's career is going from strength to strength!

It's safe to say that 2019 is Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse's year! The 29-year-old dancer revealed on Monday that she has been chosen as the ambassador for the annual Specsavers' Spectable Wearer of the Year 2019 campaign. The award helps to embrace glasses and help people feel confident wearing them, and Oti – who is much-loved for her positive personality – is the perfect person for the role. The Greatest Dancer captain said of her involvement: "I'm delighted to be this year's SWOTY ambassador. These awards help challenge the stigma that some people have about wearing glasses – whatever your age, wearing glasses is cool. I believe people should be proud to wear glasses. Embrace them, they are part of who you are and you are fabulous!"

Strictly's Oti Mabuse is the face for the 2019 Specsavers' SWOTY campaign

While Oti wears contact lens while dancing, she has been wearing them since she was a little girl, and has a big collection of them. She explained: "I've been wearing them [glasses] since I was ten years old so it's a way of life for me. I don't get up in the morning without putting my glasses on first thing. I have so many glasses!" Oti added: "I love wearing my glasses. They are part of my identity and I feel very liberated because I can see and don't bump into any tables or walls! I wouldn't be Oti without my glasses."

Oti modelling her glasses

Sadly, like many children, Oti experienced teasing when she was younger for wearing her glasses but she had the perfect comeback. "Kids used to call me 'four eyes' but I always say four are better that two," she said. "To anyone who is experiencing bullying I would say 'own it' – love yourself and your glasses. They are cool and of course they are there for a reason, so you can see."

It's been a busy time for Oti, who recently won the nation over once again as a team captain on The Greatest Dancer. Oti's act, 14-year-old ballerina Ellie Fergursson won the show, and is set to dance alongside her and the rest of the pros during the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing series. There has also been a lot of speculation as to whether or not Oti will replace Darcey Bussell as a judge on the show. Oti's mentoring on The Greatest Dancer certainly showed that she is up for the challenge. Others in the running include pro dancer Anton du Beke and EastEnders actress and trained dancer Bonnie Langford.

