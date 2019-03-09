Strictly’s Kevin Clifton congratulates Stacey Dooley on very special day Aww, Kev

As celebrities made touching tributes to the special women in their lives for International Women's Day on Friday - there was one woman in particualr who Kevin Clifton wanted to celebrate this year, because it was also her 32nd birthday. The Strictly Come Dancing star dedicated a post to his former dance partner Stacey Dooley, who he won the competition with last year. Taking to Instagram on Saturday morning to post a photo of the moment they won the show and held up the glitterball trophy together, he captioned it: "I know International Women's Day was yesterday but wanted to say Happy Birthday to one of the most inspirational women I know.Happy Birthday Champ! @sjdooley."

Kevin has clearly formed a strong bond with Stacey over the last year. The professional dancer later shared another throwback photo for Stacey's birthday, which showed her dressed up as a minion from when they performed on the show. Fans were quick to share their best wishes for the Strictly winner on Kevin's photo, with one writing: "Happy birthday Minion! Makes me laugh every time and what a smile. You're lovely." Another wrote: "Happy Birthday Queen @sjdooley hope it's a good one and thank you for making @kevinclifton our King."

It's been a busy week for Kevin, who started filming for his new show All Stars Musical this week. The 36-year-old is taking part as a judge in this year's All Stars Musical alongside West End legend Elaine Paige, actor Kristin Chenoweth and stage star Trevor Dion Nicholas. So it was extra sweet that he took a moment from his busy schedule to wish his friend a happy birthday!

