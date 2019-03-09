﻿
Kevin and Stacey

Strictly’s Kevin Clifton congratulates Stacey Dooley on very special day

Aww, Kev

Hollie Richardson

As celebrities made touching tributes to the special women in their lives for International Women's Day on Friday - there was one woman  in particualr who Kevin Clifton wanted to celebrate this year, because it was also her 32nd birthday. The Strictly Come Dancing star dedicated a post to his former dance partner Stacey Dooley, who he won the competition with last year. Taking to Instagram on Saturday morning to post a photo of the moment they won the show and held up the glitterball trophy together, he captioned it: "I know International Women's Day was yesterday but wanted to say Happy Birthday to one of the most inspirational women I know.Happy Birthday Champ! @sjdooley."

kevin-and-stacey

Kevin has clearly formed a strong bond with Stacey over the last year. The professional dancer later shared another throwback photo for Stacey's birthday, which showed her dressed up as a minion from when they performed on the show. Fans were quick to share their best wishes for the Strictly winner on Kevin's photo, with one writing: "Happy birthday Minion! Makes me laugh every time and what a smile. You're lovely." Another wrote: "Happy Birthday Queen @sjdooley hope it's a good one and thank you for making @kevinclifton our King."

It's been a busy week for Kevin, who started filming for his new show All Stars Musical this week. The 36-year-old is taking part as a judge in this year's All Stars Musical alongside West End legend Elaine Paige, actor Kristin Chenoweth and stage star Trevor Dion Nicholas. So it was extra sweet that he took a moment from his busy schedule to wish his friend a happy birthday!

