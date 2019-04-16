Everything you need to know about Ben Fogle's wife Marina Hunt The couple have been married in 2006

Ben Fogle will be on TV screens on Tuesday night as he fronts the new series of Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild. And no doubt his wife, Marina Hunt, and their two children are beyond proud of his latest adventures, who have been supporting him from afar while he goes off on his travels. Ben met Marina for the first time while they walked their dogs together in Hyde Park, and they married in 2006. The couple have gone on to have two children, a son called Ludovic, who was born in 2009, and daughter Iona, who they welcomed in 2011.

Who is Ben Fogle's wife Marina Hunt?

Marina works closely with her sister, Dr Chiara Hunt, and they are the co-founders of The Bump Class, which helps to prepare mums for their labour journey. The success of this lead to them releasing a book, The Bump Class: An Expert Guide to Pregnancy, Birth and Beyond, in 2016. Together, they also have a podcast called The Parent Hood.

Ben Fogle and Marina Hunt share two children

Ben Fogle and Marina Hunt's family life

Ben and Marina's happy family life has not been without its heartache. They tragically experienced a miscarriage in 2008 before welcoming their son in 2009, and in 2014, their son Willem was stillborn. Marina spoke out about the heartbreaking situation, writing in the Mail on Sunday about how she dealt with her children's questions afterwards. She wrote how her son – who was four at the time – complained of feeling sick soon after she came home from the hospital, and she soon realised that he was feeling anxious, rather than suffering from a sickness bug. She was advised to be honest with him, writing: "I proceeded to have a very difficult conversation with Ludo. We both cried, but he felt comfortable to ask the questions he needed. Almost miraculously, the knot of anxiety that had been plaguing him was untangled. The simple act of communication brought us closer and my honesty brought him comfort in the knowledge that, however hard it might be to bear, I would tell him the truth."

Marina has spoken out about her parenting approach

Marina has also spoken about her parenting approach to her children, including her attitude to their appearance. She admitted that she had stopped praising her seven-year-old daughter for her looks, instead wanting to focus on her personality. She wrote in the Mail on Sunday: "Iona has become a beautiful person. Her hair has changed from black to blonde and her eyes are now a dazzling shade of blue. When she marches purposefully into a room, she lights it up. But is she pretty? I ask myself. The truth is that I don't really care. I'll praise her for what she's achieved – her generosity, how good a friend she is, her tenacity – rather than what nature has determined."

Ben Fogle's connection to the royal family

Ben and Marina both attended the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011. At the time, Marina was pregnant with daughter Iona, and ahead of the big day, Ben admitted that he was nervous that his wife would go into labour. He told The Telegraph: "It's not beyond the realms of possibility that Marina could go into labour at the royal wedding. That would throw a spanner in the works, wouldn't it?"

