Keith Lemon looks besotted in throwback photos with rarely-seen wife Jill

Keith Lemon delighted fans when he shared a series of heartwarming photos to mark his beloved wife Jill's birthday this week.

In the caption, he gushed: "Happy Birthday to the must wonderful person I know! @jillfrancis766 love you very big xxxxxxxxx [string of heart emojis]."

© Joseph Okpako Leigh Francis aka Keith Lemon with his wife Jill Carter

One photo showed the couple looking very young and loved-up, while another snap – taken more recently – saw them posing against a backdrop of Bridge of Sighs in Venice.

The 45-year-old – real name Leigh Francis – was flooded with messages in the comments section, with Emily Atack writing: "Happy birthday to the absolute queen @jillfrancis766." Ashley Roberts said: "Absolute legend!! Hbd @jillfrancis766." This Morning's Ben Shephard added a string of heart emojis.

The post was a welcome surprise as the Celebrity Juice star tends to keep his private life away from the spotlight. The couple, who married at Allerton Castle on 30 October 2002, are doting parents to two daughters, Matilda and Dolly.

In 2022, Keith gave a very rare interview about his personal life and spoke about his long-term love. Chatting to the MailOnline, Keith described his spouse as his "rock" and gushed about her many fantastic qualities.

He said: "Everyone thinks that we wake up and the comedy starts, but it's not like that. She sees the real me, the grumpy me.

"She holds it together for in the family, Jill is an amazing woman," the TV star continued. "Jill does everything, she is the best. I love everything about her. She is so special and is a brilliant mum to our kids."

Gushing over his beautiful wife - who many in the past have compared to Princess Kate - he added: "When everyone meets her, they say 'he is punching'. Why would I want to date anyone who looks like me? Everyone should punch above their weight when they are dating!"

© Dave Benett The couple share two children

Keith and beauty therapist Jill have been together since 1991. They struck up a romance when they were 19 and 16, respectively.