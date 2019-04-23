Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood addresses Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's romance No Strictly curse here!

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has described the potential romance between Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton a "blessing". Although professional dancer Kevin and his celebrity dancer partner Stacey are yet to publicly confirm or deny the claims, the journalist's ex-boyfriend, Sam Tucknott, recently revealed that the winning pair are now close following their split. When asked about the romance, Craig told TV Week in Australia: "I hope they live happily ever after. It will be another Strictly success story. I never call it the Strictly curse, I call it the Strictly blessing. People need to fall in love."

Craig Revel Horwood is one of the judges on Strictly Come Dancing

Craig, who is in his native Australia to judge Dancing With The Stars, was probed about the famous Strictly curse. "You're dancing up close and personal and spending all of your time with that one person," he explained. "Of course people fall in love. But my point is, if your relationship in real life is suffering anyway, it's going to happen anyway whether it happens on Strictly… or in real life." He added: "If you have a strong loving relationship in the first place, that stuff just doesn't happen."

On Friday night, Kevin, 36, broke his silence following the continued stories of his private life during his show of Burn The Floor. "And thanks to Miss Stacey Dooley, I can finally say I'm the Strictly -champion after six years of trying. It's a miracle." The pro dancer also touched on his recent personal struggles, adding that his return to the Burn The Floor had been a huge help. "In the last couple of years I've seen massive upheaval in my personal life and it hasn't always been easy," he added via The Mirror.

"There have been a lot of things thrown at me. At times I've struggled. And the times I've struggled and I was in a bit of a rut I didn’t know what to do… But at that point Burn the Floor stepped in again and the producers gave me a call and said, 'Why don’t you come home.' So it felt right and I came home." Last week, Stacey was forced to address the romance rumours with Kevin. Following her ex-boyfriend's explosive interview, Stacey tweeted: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here." She added: "Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward."

