Seann Walsh pictured kissing new love as he moves on from Katya Jones scandal

Seann Walsh was pictured putting on a loved-up display with new girlfriend Grace Adderley during a recent romantic stroll in London. In pictures obtained by MailOnline, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant was seen kissing his new love as they held hands on their cosy walk. The snap comes shortly after the comedian was linked to Strictly talent booker Stefania Aleksander, months after the 2018 series came to an end.

Seann Walsh was seen kissing Strictly's Katya Jones last year

However, it's been quite the few months for Seann, who was paired with pro dancer Katya Jones in the latest series of Strictly. The couple soon became the subjects of a heavily publicised cheating scandal after they were pictured kissing on a "drunken" night out in London. Katya, who is married to fellow Strictly star Neil Jones, apologised saying she had made a mistake and still loves her husband. Seann, meanwhile, was dumped by his girlfriend of five years Rebecca Humphries.

After their smooch, both Seann and Katya issued an apology, with the British TV star, 33, tweeting: "In light of the story in today's newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions. This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for." Katya, 29, added: "I'm so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn't thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship."

Speaking about the split from Rebecca, Seann revealed on It Takes Two: "Our relationship wasn't perfect. That doesn't mean I wanted it to end the way it finally did, and I'm very sorry for that." He added: "I feel it's also important for me to say that the people that know me the most, that love me, they know that I am not the person I'm being portrayed as. I'm still sorry for what I did, but it's very important for me to get that out there."

