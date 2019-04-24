Britney Spears breaks silence to address reports on her mental health – watch video "Don't believe everything you read and hear"

Britney Spears has resurfaced on social media to assure fans that "all is well". The Baby One More Time singer has had a difficult start to the year, cancelling her new show Domination amid her father's poor health, and most recently, being a victim of reports that she is being held against her own will at a mental health facility.

But Britney, 37, took to Instagram to share a video of herself saying: "Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don't worry, I'll be back very soon."

Britney told fans that "all is well"

Alongside the video, she wrote a lengthy caption and urged fans not to believe everything they read. "I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!!" she wrote. "There's rumours, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things, crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that's happening is just making it harder for me."

Britney then hit out at her former manager Sam Lutfi, claiming he wrote emails in her name. "Don't believe everything you read and hear," she continued. "These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago... I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address.

"My situation is unique, but I promise I'm doing what's best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you."

Sam has since responded on Twitter, denying he did any such thing and blaming Britney's camp for attempting to "deflect negative attention onto me (yet again)" to "overshadow the FreeBritney movement". Sam also reposted a couple of messages, one of which read: "Britney clearly didn't write that caption and that generic video message? Nah huns. Since when has @britneyspears ever named and shamed anyone or even threw shade at @SamLutfi? It's a diversion! #FreeBritney."

Earlier this month, Britney revealed that she is focusing on herself and her own mental health as she shared an inspirational message that read: "Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit." Britney captioned the Instagram post: "We all need to take time for a little 'me time.' :)."

