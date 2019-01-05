Britney Spears cancels latest show as she reveals father's devastating health battle Fans have been very understanding

International mega-star Britney Spears has shocked fans by announcing that she's cancelling her latest show due to a family health issue. The 37-year-old singer and dancer made the "difficult decision" on Thursday evening (UK time) in order to help her father who recently "almost died" from a life-threatening illness. This means that the launch run of her new Park Theater Las Vegas residency, Britney: Domination, which was due to start in February, has been put on hold.

READ: Jamie Oliver is completely unrecognisable in wife Jools' romantic throwback snap – see the picture

Britney's Instagram post

The Grammy-winning star took to Instagram to break the news to fans, writing: "I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always."

WATCH: Dancing on Ice starts this Sunday - here's a recap

Loading the player...

READ: Lisa Armstrong talks first dates during new TV appearance - see the video

Fans were very understanding of the sad news, with one writing: "Sending all my love to you and your family Britney!!!! Hope everything will be ok!!!! We all understand, family comes first!" Another added: "Completely understand! Always with you and support you! Hope everything is ok with everyone in your family so sorry this happened!" And a third said: "Family always comes first! Glad to see your taking time to be with them through this. Definitely not an easy decision but much respect to you @britneyspears !!! Keeping you and your family in our thoughts!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.