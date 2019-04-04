Britney Spears reportedly admitted to mental health facility We're wishing Britney all the best with her treatment

Britney Spears has reportedly entered a mental health facility for a 30-day treatment after struggling with her father Jamie Spears' health problems, according to TMZ. The site has reported that the Oops, I Did It Again star has been "distraught" by her dad's ill health, who had two surgeries for intestines and colon issues and has been suffering complications following the surgery.

Britney put her Vegas residency on hold back in January

Britney has appeared to address the rumours on Instagram, and shared a post which read: "Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body and spirit." She captioned the post: "We all need to take time for a little 'me time.'" Her fans were quick to send her their best wishes, with one writing: "Remember: you are stronger than yesterday," while another added: "We're all in your corner girl."

Loading the player...

READ: Britney Spears shares rare picture of her two sons - and fans can't believe how grown up they are!

Britney announced back in January that she was delaying the start of her Las Vegas residency 'Britney: Domination' after her father "almost died". At the time, she posted on Instagram: "I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalised and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand... I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always."

READ: Britney Spears cancels latest show as she reveals father's devastating health battle