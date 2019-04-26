Strictly's Stacey Dooley cuddles up to Kevin Clifton in NEW Instagram snap Has she just confirmed their romance?

Stacey Dooley has done nothing to quieten speculation about her relationship with Kevin Clifton, after sharing a rare photo of herself with her Strictly Come Dancing partner on Instagram Stories. The journalist, who has been filming a new documentary in America, appeared to be missing the dancer as she posted a snap of them cuddling up together without adding a caption.

The post comes just two weeks after Stacey’s ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott claimed she had been getting close to Kevin following the end of their five-year relationship in March. Although Stacey didn’t say whether she was dating the Strictly pro, she did address Sam’s claims on Twitter, writing: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here."

Stacey Dooley shared a new snap with Kevin Clifton on Instagram Stories

Meanwhile, Kevin made reference to Stacey during a performance in his new show, Burn the Floor, telling the audience: "And thanks to Miss Stacey Dooley, I can finally say I'm the Strictly ­champion after six years of trying. It’s a miracle." He also touched on his recent personal struggles, adding that his return to the Burn The Floor had been a huge help.

Speculation about the couple’s romance has once again sparked talk about the Strictly curse, with several of the show’s contestants relationships and marriages coming to an end after their time on the BBC series. However, judge Craig Revel Horwood says any potential relationship between the reigning winners should be considered a "blessing".

When asked about the romance, Craig told TV Week in Australia: "I hope they live happily ever after. It will be another Strictly success story. I never call it the Strictly curse, I call it the Strictly blessing. People need to fall in love."

