Susanna Reid opens up about the Strictly Curse and comes to Kevin Clifton's defence Susanna and Kevin competed together in series 11

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Susanna Reid appeared on Loose Women on Thursday to defend Kevin Clifton amid rumours he is dating Stacey Dooley. The Good Morning Britain presenter, who was partnered with Kevin on the show in 2013, spoke of the Strictly curse as more of a "Strictly coincidence".

The 49-year-old was caught up in similar allegations when she split from her husband following her appearance on the show six years ago. Speaking about the change to her relationship status shortly after dancing with Kevin, Susanna stated: "Kevin and I got on like a house on fire. Strictly was not responsible for the break up of my relationship. I am still fantastic friends with my ex and really good friends with Kevin." When questioned why it is that so many couples find love through Strictly, the presenter compared the show to "one big Christmas party", adding "it's just like any place, I met my ex through work."

Susanna believes the Strictly curse is more of a coincidence

Speaking about the speculation surrounding last series winners' Stacey and Kevin, Susanna stated: "Again, I would just say that is a coincidence unfortunately – especially in my case. I mean, I can't talk about anyone else. Unfortunately, our relationship was at that stage, I would say if you look at Strictly overall and everyone who's participated, the vast majority of people in relationships when they start Strictly, end up in the same relationships!"

Susanna and Kevin were partnered together in series 11

The appearance comes just four days after Stacey's ex-boyfriend spoke out about their shock separation in a series of interviews where he claims she became close to Kevin. Sam told the Mail on Sunday that while initially he was supportive of Stacey and Kevin's professional relationship, he became concerned after seeing text messages sent from Kevin, including one that read: "I love dancing with you and spending every minute I can with you." He revealed that by Christmas he felt that something had changed between them: "I could just sense that something was up and I didn't know what it was. I thought maybe she was tired, but she had just won Strictly- she should have been buzzing."

