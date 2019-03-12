Karen Clifton enjoys fancy reunion with these Strictly Come Dancing stars The Strictly pro is currently loved-up with new boyfriend David Webb

Following the announcement of her return to Strictly Come Dancing later this year, professional dancer Karen Clifton looked delighted as she attended the TRIC Awards on Tuesday afternoon. The 36-year-old, who is enjoying some time off following the Strictly nationwide tour, was reunited with fellow pro dancers Oti Mabuse and Kristina Rihanoff at the star-studded event, which was held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. Happily posing for pictures, Karen showed off her flawless figure in a chic structured asymmetric dress, which boasted several black polka dots.

Karen Clifton at the TRIC Awards

Not to be outdone in the style stakes, Oti looked fabulous in a blue and white printed one-shoulder dress, which was designed with a delicate butterfly printing, while Kristina worked a bright orange bodycon dress. Other attendees included Karen's dance partner Charles Venn and his fellow competitors from the latest series, Vick Hope, Katie Piper, Graeme Swann and Kate Silverton.

The Strictly dancer was joined by fellow pro Oti Mabuse

The Strictly reunion comes shortly after the BBC confirmed the professional line-up for the forthcoming series. Karen immediately took to social media to share her delight by posting a video from home, in which she joked: "Super excited for another season on @bbcstrictly and the chance to 'Collar'borate' with these inspirational 'ChoreDOGraphers' #KeepDancing." The pro later added an Instagram Story of herself strutting away from the camera to Elton John's hit track, I'm Still Standing.

Karen will return to the dancefloor alongside her estranged husband Kevin Clifton, Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka Marquez, who wrote on Instagram: "Dancing into my 4th series and couldn’t be more excited and grateful to be part of it! Let's do it @bbcstrictly #bestshow #strictly19." Fellow pro Luba Mushtuk said: "Sooo HAPPY to announce that I’ll be back on @bbcstrictly 2019!!! Can't wait #happy #happy#strictly #strictlycomedancing." Giovanni Pernice added: "Yeeeeeeeees honey I’m back on @bbcstrictly for my 5th series!!! THANK YOU!!!!"

