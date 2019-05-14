Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy steals the show in rare family video This is too funny!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest daughter is already a star in the making! Seven-year-old Blue Ivy made sure her voice was well and truly heard on Sunday during a day at her grandmother's house. Beyoncé's mum Tina Knowles was recording a Mother's Day video over the weekend with Kelly Rowland when she was interrupted by her granddaughter. As Tina and Kelly started to wish all the mothers out there a happy day, Blue can be heard saying: "And don't forget, all the beautiful daughters – which I am!" Before Blue stopped them in their tracks, Tina and Kelly told viewers: "Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful mothers out there."

Blue Ivy made her voice heard in her grandmother's video

Blue has made several public appearances with her famous parents over the years, and is known for her big personality. Her grandmother previously told Page Six: "Blue is Queen Bee – she's the second queen." The little girl isn't afraid of telling her grandmother or parents off either. In May 2018 during a trip to the theatre in Paris, Tina attempted to take a video inside the venue. Blue could be heard saying in the background: "You're not supposed to take videos grandma. You're not supposed to!" Nonetheless, Tina continued, and uploaded it onto her Instagram account, captioning the footage: "When you are trying to sneak video." Blue also told Beyoncé and Jay-Z to quiet down at the 2018 Grammys. The then six-year-old gestured to her parents as they clapped during a speech by Camilla Cabello.

Beyoncé and her mini-me daughter

In 2017, Blue became a big sister when twins Rumi and Sir were born. While her parents were worried how she would react to not being an only child anymore, they needn't have worried as the little girl is said to adore her siblings. People previously reported that Blue "takes her job as a big sister very seriously and helps out a lot," and that she is an "amazing big sister." Grandmother Tina also spoke about Blue to Entertainment Daily shortly after the twins' arrival: "She's very proud and excited. She's a good big sister, she really is. She cares for them a lot."

