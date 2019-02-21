Beyoncé explains incredible meaning behind Meghan Markle BRITs tribute She and Jay Z sent their support to the Duchess

Beyoncé has explained the meaning behind her incredible tribute to the Duchess of Sussex at the BRIT Awards on Wednesday night. She wrote on Instagram: "Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group. I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly and Michelle. How lucky am I to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova. In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy."

A portrait of Meghan could be seen in Beyoncé and Jay Z's acceptance video

It's understood that the framed portrait of Meghan was in tribute to her biracial heritage – the "Mona" being a reference to the Mona Lisa painting. The surprising appearance from The Carters was received with plenty of excitement on Wednesday night, with many fans taking to social media to praise their statement.

One reacted: "Beyoncé thanking her Brit with a portrait of Duchess Meghan in the back is the best thing I’ve ever seen," while another added: "Beyoncé and Jay Z accepted their award for Best International Artist at the Brit Awards and did it with a portrait of Meghan Markle behind them and this is quite honestly the best thing I've ever seen. Bye."

The couple were not present on the night but appeared via a recorded message – with Beyoncé telling the camera, "Thank you so much to the BRIT Awards for this incredible honour. You guys have always been so supportive, everything is love. Thank you." Jay Z then jokes, "You're welcome," before the pair both turn their backs to the camera and looked directly at Meghan's stunning regal portrait. What a moment!

