Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles heaps praise on Meghan Markle The singer recently paid tribute to the royal at the BRITs

One month on from Beyonce's amazing acceptance speech at the BRITs, the singer's mother Tina Knowles is now the latest person to sing the Duchess of Sussex's praises. The 65-year-old touched upon Meghan during the opening of Soul Of A Nation at Los Angeles' Broad Museum, calling the new British royal a "great representation for our people". According to Us Weekly, Tina gushed: "I mean, I think she's a beautiful, intelligent, independent young woman."

Meghan has been praised by Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles

She added: "I think it's amazing that she got that opportunity and that she is a great representation for our people. It's really wonderful!" The comments come shortly after Beyonce explained why she and husband Jay-Z stood in front of a stunning portrait of Meghan in their recorded message at the British music awards show. She wrote on Instagram: "Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group. I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly and Michelle. How lucky am I to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova. In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy."

The couple were not present on the night but made an appearance via video to accept the BRIT Award for 'International Group' – with Beyoncé telling the camera: "Thank you so much to the BRIT Awards for this incredible honour. You guys have always been so supportive, everything is love. Thank you." Jay-Z then jokes, "You're welcome," before the pair both turn their backs to the camera and looked directly at Meghan's regal portrait. It's understood that the framed portrait of Meghan was in tribute to her biracial heritage – the "Mona" being a reference to the Mona Lisa painting.

