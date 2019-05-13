Brand new Kate Middleton pictures released ahead of her Chelsea Flower Show garden reveal We can't wait for next week!

The Duchess of Cambridge has been embracing her green fingers over the past few months, working with the Royal Horticultural Society and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White to design a garden for the Chelsea Flower Show in London. And on Monday, Kensington Palace released previously unseen pictures of the 37-year-old busy at work on the project. In one photo, Kate is seen inspecting hand-drawn plans while chatting to designers and selecting the plants for it. The garden design is called the RHS Back To Nature Garden, and has plenty of child-friendly touches, including a stream and tree house. It will also feature a swing seat, a campfire and a rustic den similar to one used by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the grounds of Anmer Hall.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been designing a garden for Chelsea Flower Show

The photos were released on Kensington Palace's Instagram account, along with some further information about Kate's work on the project. It read: "One week to go until #RHSChelsea - when The Duchess of Cambridge’s 'Back to Nature' Garden will officially be revealed! Over the past few months, The Duchess and landscape architects Davies White have visited plant nurseries, suppliers and specialist craftspeople who have been growing and building elements of the garden ready for Chelsea."

The post continued: "The Duchess has worked with @the_rhs and Davies White to design and build the garden, to highlight how being active in nature can positively impact our physical and mental health. The garden has a natural woodland feel and contains lots of unique design features to inspire families to get outside and explore nature together." In February, Andrée said of working with Kate on the garden: "She is very hands on, model making, emailing images, coming up with all the ideas that we want to capture. She would often bring a folder of cuttings with her full of ideas. The Duchess was very keen to use natural materials, has a clear idea of the colour palette she wants and her desire to incorporate the natural elements."

The Duchess has been very hands-on during the project

Kate has been in her element during the project. The Duchess encourages her own children to spend plenty of time outside, just as she did when she was a little girl. The doting mum has been pictured on several occasions running around with George and Charlotte, and has previously revealed that one of their favourite things to do together is hunt for spiders in the garden. It won't be long before Louis is old enough to join in all the fun too!

