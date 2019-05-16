Loose Women star Denise Welch opens up about having two sons in showbusiness Denise was talking to HELLO! as she prepares to celebrate six years as LighterLife ambassador

Loose Women panellist Denise Welch couldn't be prouder of her two sons. Her eldest Matty Healy is currently touring the world with The 1975, while her youngest Louis is following in her footsteps as an actor. While Louis is at home, Denise can't help but miss Matty – who will only be in the UK for ten days this year. However, the doting mum is making sure to see and speak to him as much as she can. Talking to HELLO!, she said: "My eldest son isn’t connected to the acting world so I don't know anything about his career, but needless to say, it's quite obvious that he is setting the world alight in his own way. And it's great but with him being away on tour I miss him a lot. He is on a world tour until 2022 so he is all over the world, he is going to be back in the UK for ten days only this whole year."

Denise continued: "I haven't been able to go and see him because of Calendar Girls but I will be going to visit him abroad for sure. He is back doing the Big Weekend with Miley Cyrus for Radio One, so I am going to see him for that. And I going to try and get out in Europe to spend a little bit more quality time with him. He's a rock star, he's busy doing his thing. But I speak to him on FaceTime all the time."

Denise's son Louis is equally carving a successful career in his own right, and at just 18 he has already been in a number of TV shows, including Vera, Scott & Bailey, and upcoming movie Sometimes Always Never. Denise said of her youngest son: "My younger one is still at home. He's a jobbing actor and he just left this minute to go down and do an audition in London. So he's off doing his thing as well. It's great, I feel very proud that they are both following their dreams and doing very well. He doesn't ask me for advice but the one thing he does listen to me about at 18 is anything to do with acting."

She added: " I do self-tapes with him, and he does sometimes say to me 'stop acting so much mum, you're just supposed to be reading!' But yes, he did a film with Bill Nighley last year, called Sometimes Always Never which is out in June, so that's going to be exciting for our friends to be able to see that."

Denise has had a whirlwind decade, and for the past six years has been an ambassador for LighterLife, the weight loss lifestyle plan that helped her lose two stone in two months. The former Coronation Street actress is coming up to celebrating her sixth anniversary with LighterLife, which coincides with her 61st birthday. She said: "The thing with LighterLife is that I learnt how to change my relationship with food so that food doesn't rule my life as it were, and as a result of that I still eat the things that I like, I still like to have fish and chips and I still like to have pies but I can make a decision when I have them, rather than turning to them when I have an emotional need or void to feel which is what I think a lot of people do."

