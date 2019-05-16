Jeremy Kyle speaks out for the first time since show axed The Jeremy Kyle Show has been permanently taken off the air

Jeremy Kyle has released a statement for the first time since his own, The Jeremy Kyle Show, was axed following the death of a guest shortly after filming. ITV confirmed that the show would be cancelled on Wednesday, with ITV's CEO Carolyn McCall saying: "Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show."

Jeremy, who has hosted the show since 2005, has laid low since the show was taken off the air on Monday, and released a statement to The Sun which read: "Myself and the production team I have worked with for the last 14 years are all utterly devastated by the recent events. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Steve’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time."

The cancellation has certainly had people talking, with one tweeting: "Jeremy Kyle Show permanently cancelled. Now we need to look at cancelling all other programmes that exploit people who want 15 mins of fame & get years of heartache & depression instead. You know who you are." Another person added: "The Jeremy Kyle show being axed is great news." Others have called for ITV2's popular series Love Island to also be reviewed after two contestants have taken their own lives since appearing on the show.

One person wrote: "Jeremy Kyle has seen over 20,000 guests over the years, just one has tragically died. Love Island has seen around 80, and TWO have died. So WHY do ITV continue to promote Love Island and generate positive press for it, when they're axing Jeremy Kyle forever?" Another person added: "Absolutely right that Jeremy Kyle has finally been axed but surely Love Island is every bit as toxic and irresponsible."

