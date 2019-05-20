Strictly's Shirley Ballas finally opens up about new boyfriend Daniel Taylor The pair bonded over the Christmas period

After remaining incredibly coy about her love life, Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has finally opened up about her new boyfriend Daniel Taylor. The TV star, who has been married twice before, admitted she is the happiest she's ever been. "It's hard to find somebody who's compatible with you," Shirley told the Mirror. "I feel like I've come full circle and I've found somebody. It's great to have found him after being single for so long."

Shirley, 58, and Daniel, 44, bonded over the Christmas period after starring in Jack and the Beanstalk at the Liverpool Empire. "When we did our first job together he was like 'Shirley who?' He'd never watched Strictly, knew nothing about me. It's been a warm experience," said the TV judge, revealing that her family approve of him.

"The whole family and my friends love him," she continued. "He has the same profession as my son, Mark. They're both actors. All I can say now is if this is what happiness is I've never experienced it."

Shirley shares her 32-year-old son Mark, a pro dancer on Dancing with the Stars, with her ex-husband Corky Ballas. The pair were married for over 20 years. Before then, Shirley was married to her dance partner Sammy Stopford.

Shirley says her son Mark approves of her new boyfriend

Her new romance came to light in January when she revealed on Lorraine that she had met "somebody nice". Shirley wouldn't say who, but the couple eventually went public with their romance later that month, supporting each other at events and enjoying nights out in Liverpool.

It's an exciting time for Shirley. Not only is she in a new relationship, the ballroom dancer is also in the middle of relocating from Los Angeles to London. She listed her California property for £1.6million back in February and in about two weeks, will move into her new home in England.

