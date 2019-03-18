Strictly's Shirley Ballas bids emotional farewell to her US home ahead of permanent move back to the UK The Strictly Come Dancing judge is making a permanent move back to the UK

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has made an emotional return to Los Angeles to say one final farewell before she permanently relocates back to the UK. Shirley shared a video from her beautiful Californian home on Sunday, saying that although she loved being back there, she was excited for her new future in her "motherland".

"Happy to be home in LA. But excited to move back to my motherland England. Look forward to being with my friends and making new friends. Life is good," Shirley captioned the video, which was filmed in the living room of her home, which is currently on the market ahead of her move.

Shirley Ballas is selling her home in Los Angeles

Shirley has listed the property for £1.6million as she is spending more time in the UK for work commitments, including her role as head judge on Strictly Come Dancing. Although the transatlantic move will mean she no longer lives near to her son Mark Ballas, who is a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars, it will help her to be closer to other family members including her mum Audrey, along with new boyfriend Daniel Taylor, who she has been dating since meeting during their stint in pantomime together in late 2018.

The 58-year-old recently opened the doors to her beautiful property in Los Angeles during an appearance on ITV’s Through the Keyhole with Keith Lemon. The lavish residence is sure to prove popular with prospective buyers thanks to special touches including the outdoor swimming pool and terrace area, huge kitchen, and stylish décor.

Shirley shared a video as she visited the home she is selling

But Shirley hinted that living in LA wasn’t a permanent move, as when Keith asked whether she preferred her UK or US base, she replied: "I’d probably say the United Kingdom, it’s where I was raised." The dance champion has already prepared her London base ahead of her move; Shirley has reportedly spent the last seven months renovating her property in Dulwich, which until recently she had used as a dance school.

