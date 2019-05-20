Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew pay tribute to daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie The York family are so close!

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew have always been united when it comes to their beloved daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and over the weekend the proud parents couldn't resist paying tribute to them both. On their respective Instagram accounts, they posted messages praising their daughters' hard work. On her own account, Sarah shared a series of pictures of Beatrice and Eugenie from the past week, including one of Eugenie at a talk for her charity The Anti-Slavery Collective, and one of Beatrice at a recent Duke of Edinburgh garden party and one of her giving at talk at Windsor Castle for educational charity Outward Bound. "So proud of my girls," the doting mum wrote in the caption.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew have remained great friends

Andrew, meanwhile, chose to highlight his oldest daughter's busy week on his own social media account. The Duke posted several pictures of Beatrice at both the Outward Bound talk and at the Duke of Edinburgh event, and wrote: "This week, Princess Beatrice hosted a dinner in support of @outwardbounduk at Windsor Castle. In March, HRH became a Trustee of the educational charity (The Duke of York is Patron), which helps young people defy their limitations through learning & adventures in the wild.⁣"

He continued: " In the Buckingham Palace Garden, Princess Beatrice joined The Earl of Wessex and The Princess Royal to present @dofeuk Gold Awards to over 3,000 young people. Founded by The Duke of Edinburgh in 1956, the Award has helped millions of young people from all walks of life.⁣ Her Royal Highness also attended the 17th Annual @friendswithoutaborder Gala, where she was presented with their first Making a Difference Award. In 2018, Princess Beatrice visited the Laos Friends Hospital For Children, including the opening of the new Neonatal ward.⁣"

Both Beatrice and Eugenie have an incredible work ethic, contributing to charity roles as part of the royal family, as well as embarking on their own careers. Beatrice is the vice president of partnerships and strategy at business tech company Afiniti, while Eugenie is art director at Hauser & Wirth gallery.

Despite divorcing in 1996, Sarah and Andrew have remained close friends, and even live together at The Lodge in Windsor, the family home where Eugenie chose to host her wedding reception in October. Sarah has previously opened up to HELLO! about her family unit. She said: "A table goes best with four legs. A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally, and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down together and communicate, the four of us." Speaking about her role as a mum, she added: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself – is that I'm a really good mum. And I think that my girls show that."

