Strictly's Shirley Ballas' new actor boyfriend revealed Lovely news!

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas only recently hinted that she had met someone special - and now her new love interest has been revealed. According to The Sun, Shirley, 58, has been dating actor Daniel Taylor, 44, since they starred together in pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk over the Christmas period. While they haven't officially confirmed the relationship, the pair often support each other with retweets on Twitter, with Shirley describing Daniel as a "very funny handsome man". Aw! The couple have also been photographed on nights out Liverpool together.

Shirley is reportedly dating actor Daniel Taylor

Earlier in January, the dance star revealed during an appearance on Lorraine that she is dating again. When host Lorraine Kelly asked Shirley if she is seeing anyone, she confessed: "Yes, I have met somebody nice." She also explained that it was her son Mark, also a pro dancer, who helped her find her confidence again and encourage her to go out and date.

Commenting on her statement butterfly shoes, Shirley explained: "My son and his wife bought them for me for Christmas, they represent freedom. The butterflies that can fly in and out and land in different gardens. He is wishing for me to have a good relationship over the age of 50. He's encouraging me to go out and date."

#HappyPantoDay everyone!

How lucky I get to spend the festive season with these two very lovely and amazingly talented humans. Opening day of our panto run ( 2pm) @LiverpoolEmpire today.

Lets do this!! #JackAndTheBeanstalk @ShirleyBallas @johnevanscomic @QdosPantomimes pic.twitter.com/vUGzCOq9Wt — Daniel Taylor (@DanielTayloresq) 14 December 2018

While Shirley didn't reveal the identity of her new partner at the time, she did recently tell HELLO! that she wanted to find love again. "If I was in a relationship again it would have to be with somebody that really cared about me, who was kind, caring and loving," she said. Shirley admitted that she tried online dating for a brief spell, adding: "I haven't had a boyfriend for a long time. I do believe it will happen. I don't know when or where, but I would love to be in love again."

