Mel B breaks her silence to reveal 'real truth' behind sudden blindness

Mel B has broken her silence to reveal the "real truth" behind her sudden blindness last week. The Spice Girl was taken to hospital on Friday amid fears she was losing her eyesight. She has now revealed all about her "awful experience", admitting she was in "a lot of pain". Dismissing reports that she has suffered with the condition in the past, Mel took to Instagram to set the record straight, confirming that she has been diagnosed with inflammation in both of her eyes.

After thanking her fans for their "lovely support and messages", Mel captioned an image of her bandaged eye, writing: "Just so you know the real truth. I had an awful experience last week when I went blind in my right eye and my left eye went blurry… I was actually in a lot of pain and very very scared but thanks to the incredible eye specialists in A&E at London’s Moorfields Hospital and after at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital I was diagnosed by and eye specialist with severe IRITIS in my right eye and UVEITIS in my left eye."

Iritis is a condition which refers to inflammation of the iris, the coloured part of the eye. Uveitis is inflammation related to the uvea, the middle layer of the eye, and can cause eye pain and changes to your vision, according to the NHS.

Mel continued: "I’m taking multiple prescription heavy duty eye drops and other medication the dr gave me that I have to take every day to keep the inflammation under control,Also I’m being so well looked after by Team Spice special thanks to our paramedics too!!im still dealing with it and will be fir the next 3/4 months to fully get it under control but I’m no longer worried that my condition will get worse."

Mel then joked that she now has to find a "Scary" eye patch to keep her eye protected as she gears up to perform with the Spice Girls for their reunion tour, which starts next month. She concluded: "My only problem now is I have to find a very cool Scary eye patch. Does anyone - apart from Madonna - know where I can get one ??"

