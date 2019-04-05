Spice Girls star Emma Bunton responds to Mel B and Geri Horner romance claims Mel B recently claimed she was once romantically linked to Geri Horner

Emma Bunton was grilled about Mel B's sensational romance claim with fellow bandmate Geri Horner. Appearing on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin with Sky on Friday, Emma - aka Baby Spice - was asked about all the rumours, which recently shocked Spice Girls fans across the world. "Do we want to talk about the Piers Morgan interview? I think it's genius. I think Mel B dropped a gossip bomb in true Hollywood PR style" Chris shared. "I think Mel B and Geri will have to sing 2 Become 1!"

Taking it in her stride, Spice Girls star Emma laughed and responded: "Out of anyone I've spoken to, you know the girls more than me." She then added: "It's the first I've heard of it!" Emma then confirmed she hasn't actually seen the interview with Piers Morgan. "With Mel B, you have to take everything with a pinch of salt - she's great fun," she added, to which Chris laughed and said: "It's got to be good for business, it's just a laugh!" Emma then teased: "I felt left out!"

Last month, in an interview with Piers Morgan for his Life Stories series, the Mel B alleged that the Spice Girls bandmates had "all slept in a bed together". She later added: "[Geri's] going to hate me for this because she's all posh in her country house with her husband." Geri has since responded to the comments, and has reassured fans that the tour will go ahead as planned. The 46-year-old singer's representative said in a statement: "It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumours again, especially on Mother’s Day of all days."

The message continued: "Geri is really grateful for your support and loyalty for so many years. She loves the Spice Girls: Emma, Melanie, Melanie and Victoria. She would like [the fans] to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family." The rep then concluded: "'Moving forward, Geri can't wait to see the girls and all the fans on the tour, have an amazing time with everyone, and make some new memories."

Speaking on Australian radio show 2Day 104.1 a few days later, Mel B revealed she had a chat with Geri following the interview with Piers. "I was on the phone with Geri. I text her and said I admitted on Piers that we had a little thing so don't worry about it," she explained. "It was all tongue in cheek and I didn't go into detail and it was pre your husband and pre your babies and mine. We had a long conversation. She texted me the night of and then we spoke at length today."

