Geri Halliwell breaks her silence Mel B romance claims: 'It has been very hurtful'

Geri Horner, née Halliwell, has finally broken her silence after Mel B sensationally claimed they were romantically linked during the height of their Spice Girls fame. In an interview with Piers Morgan for his Life Stories series, the former X Factor judge alleged that the Spice Girls bandmates had "all slept in a bed together". She later added: "[Geri's] going to hate me for this because she's all posh in her country house with her husband." Geri has now responded to the comments, and has reassured fans that the tour will go ahead as planned.

The 46-year-old singer's representative said in a statement: "It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumours again, especially on Mother’s Day of all days." The message continued: "Geri is really grateful for your support and loyalty for so many years. She loves the Spice Girls: Emma, Melanie, Melanie and Victoria. She would like [the fans] to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family." The rep then concluded: "'Moving forward, Geri can't wait to see the girls and all the fans on the tour, have an amazing time with everyone, and make some new memories."

Speaking on Australian radio show 2Day 104.1 last week, Mel B revealed she had a chat with Geri following the interview with Piers. "I was on the phone with Geri. I text her and said I admitted on Piers that we had a little thing so don't worry about it," she explained. "It was all tongue in cheek and I didn't go into detail and it was pre your husband and pre your babies and mine. We had a long conversation. She texted me the night of and then we spoke at length today."

On Sunday, Geri went on to pay a lovely tribute to those celebrating Mother's Day. Sharing a snap of her little boy, she wrote: "Happy Mother's day to all the people who take care of someone. Love Monty and me. And the rest of our family."

