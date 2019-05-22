Loose Women star Coleen Nolan replaced by her daughter - find out why Coleen's daughter is following in her footsteps!

Coleen Nolan has many work projects on the go. Not only is she a panellist on Loose Women, but she also writes a weekly agony aunt column. And the mother-of-three's daughter Ciara is a force to be reckoned by the sounds of it, as she has already started taking over her mum's jobs! On Wednesday, Coleen revealed on Instagram that Ciara had replaced her for one day only as the agony aunt for the Daily Mirror's problem page. And while she was proud of her child's contribution, she was quick to remind her that she would be taking it back next week. Alongside a photo of Ciara, Coleen wrote: "So this crazy girl has taken over my problem Page in the Daily Mirror today, for 1 day only! @ciarafensome you’ve done a great job, now back off it’s mine! #daughter#dailymirror #nextgeneration xxx."

The TV star shares daughter Ciara with ex-husband Ray Fensome. Coleen is also mum to sons Shane Jr and Jake, who she shares with EastEnders actor Shane Richie. Over the weekend, Coleen delighted Loose Women fans after taking part in the one-off live show in Birmingham on Saturday. The presenter was joined by Nadia Sawalha, Andrea McLean and Saira Khan, and even sang The Nolan Sister's famous song I'm in the Mood for Dancing while on stage, getting the rest of the audience and panel to join in.

It's been a whirlwind of a year for Coleen, who received a warm welcome after returning back to Loose Women at the end of December. The had taken a three-month hiatus from the show after a public argument with guest Kim Woodburn live on air, which lead to her receiving death threats and negative messages online. Just before she took her break, Coleen broke down in tears as she opened up about the incident during an appearance on This Morning. She said: "It was never meant to be like that, I genuinely thought she was coming to make amends, that is what I was told and it didn't go that way from the moment she came out." The TV star continued: "And I have to say it was so shocking, genuinely shocking for all of us, I don't like to see anyone in that much distress how she was at the end, it has been the worst week of my life."

