Linda Robson breaks silence after Loose Women hiatus

This year, Linda Robson has been keeping a low profile, and hasn't been appearing on Loose Women. While it is thought that the mother-of-three is spending quality time with her family, her fans can't help but miss her. However, this week, Linda delighted everyone by sharing a sweet update on Instagram. The Birds of a Feather actress posted a lovely photo of herself with her oldest granddaughter Lila. In the caption, she wrote about her day looking after Lila and her younger sister Betsy: "Lovely day with @lilaandbetsy cinema and cake making." The post was met with a lot of lovely comments from Linda's caring fans, with one writing: "Aww, beautiful photo," while another wrote: "Miss seeing you on Loose Women." Linda's Loose Women co-host Nadia Sawalha added: "Aww lovely, right, when are we having a cuppa you?!"

Linda is a doting grandmother to Lila, five, and two-year-old Betsy – her oldest daughter Lauren's young children. The mum-of-three has been married to husband Mark Dunford since 1990, and the couple share son Louis, 27, and daughter Roberta, born in 1996. The star had oldest daughter Lauren from a previous relationship. The actress often proudly talks about her family on Loose Women, and adores being a grandmother. Linda enjoys taking Lila and Betsy out on day trips to the park and often looks after them while Lauren is at work. She previously spoke about the lessons she is teaching them, including being careful with money. "We gave Lila a piggybank and she's saving up £2 because she wants to go to Disneyland," she explained during an appearance on Loose Women.

Linda Robson with grandaughter Lila

Last year, Linda opened up about her happy marriage during an appearance on Loose Women, and revealed that she used to babysit Mark when they were younger. Speaking about their childhood, she shared: "I used to babysit for Mark – he was a couple of years younger than me… I was 16 and he was 13 and a half, and he was a bit of a pain, to be honest. And we lived in the street next to each other."

