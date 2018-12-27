Coleen Nolan reveals she hopes ex-husband Ray finds love again after spending Christmas with him The couple announced their split in February

Coleen Nolan has revealed there are no bad feelings between herself and her ex-husband Ray Fensome, with the former couple spending Christmas day together. In a new interview with The Mirror, the Loose Women panellist confessed she hopes her ex - whom she split up with in February - finds love again in the New Year. "I am now at the stage when I hope Ray meets someone," she said. "People might think it is strange, but that side of it isn't there for me anymore."

Coleen Nolan and Ray Fensome split at the start of the year

The former coupe were married in 2007, and share 17-year-old daughter Ciara together. Opening up about their decision to spend the festive period with one another, Coleen added: "Obviously it is sad, but there is also a massive sense of relief. People might think it is strange spending Christmas with my ex, but I have to focus on the good times we shared." She continued: "Ray stayed over – in the spare room of course. We all opened our presents together before me and Ray cooked the dinner."

MORE: Loose Women's Coleen Nolan reveals son has given her dating advice

Loading the player...

At the start of the year, Coleen announced the end of her marriage to Ray. At the time, she told the Loose Women audience: "It's been really hard and it's still really fresh, we've only just filed (for divorce) really. He's only just moved out. I said at the beginning of last year we were having issues but hoped we were going to sort them, and we have really, really tried… But it just gets to a point where you think, you know what, it's not working, and we can't get it back together. For the sake of both of our future happiness, and for our kids, especially [daughter] Ciara, it gets to a point…" Coleen is also a mum to sons Shane Jr and Jake with ex-husband Shane Richie.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.