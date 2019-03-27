Coleen Nolan reveals what really happened during her Loose Women hiatus following Kim Woodburn fallout Coleen received some awful comments online

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has revealed exactly why she had to take a few months away from the show, following her argument with Kim Woodburn which was broadcast live last year. While chatting to HELLO! about the announcement of her new show The Thunder Girls, Coleen opened up about dealing with her divorce and internet trolls during her recent much-needed downtime. She said: "I just needed to go away and focus on myself. I was going through a lot - my divorce was still going through, so it was good to take some time out and deal with that. It was going on for so long because I was never there, to sign papers or have meetings."

WATCH: Coleen opens up about Loose Women hiatus

Loading the player...

The mum-of-three continued: "So, I could focus on that, focus on my family, my kids and surround myself with people who love me for me and not for something that they think I am. They love me for whatever weight I am or for whatever I look like. And I just needed a reality check and to go, 'This is all that matters - and what I do now is a a job that I love, but it's not the be all and end all.'"

READ: Piers Morgan proudly poses with lookalike three sons on Loose Women

Coleen has since returned to Loose Women

READ: Holly Willoughby reveals the priceless Mother's Day gift she wants this year

Coleen also explained how she dealt with social media trolls after the incident with her former Celebrity Big Brother co-star Kim, saying: "I came off social media to a certain extent, I'm still on Instagram but I've got it set to no comments unless I follow you and my management run my Twitter." She added: "The best thing I ever did was come off it. I thought, 'I don't need to read this.' For me, it's a form of bullying and they can reach you. The tweet that will always stay with me was, 'I hope you die of cancer like your sister,' and that came the day she died - that was just vile, so why am I letting that person anywhere near me? I don't want them in my life. So I chose to ignore it really."

Coleen is starring as Anita in new play The Thunder Girls alongside Coronation Street's Beverly Callard and West End star Mina Anwar. It follows an 80s girl group reuniting 30 years after greed, envy and egos tore their friendship and the band apart.

The Thunder Girls opens at The Lowry in Salford on 24th September 2019. Tickets on sale now at www.thelowry.com or call 0843 208 6000

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.