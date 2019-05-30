Stacey Dooley opens up about plans to start family Stacey is currently dancing her Strictly dance partner Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley has opened up about wanting a family someday in a new interview with Red magazine. The Strictly Come Dancing champion explained to Red magazine: "I wouldn’t mind living abroad for a couple of years. I do love America when I'm there. I hope to still be making documentaries, and maybe there's another book in me. I would love a family. When I was making the fascinating families series, I thought it must be a beautiful feeling to have 'your team'. Maybe one day."

Stacey is currently dating Kevin Clifton

The documentary maker also opened up about the scrutiny about her personal life following her Strictly fame, and admitted that she doesn't let opinions worry her "too much". She explained: "You have to allow people to think for themselves and you can’t pass judgement. I don’t let outsiders worry me too much, I really mean that. I’m in Iraq filming really remarkable women telling me they’ve lost their babies, you know? So, if somebody’s gossiping or saying they don’t like me, in the grand scheme of things, it’s really not the end of the world."

Stacey opened up about wanting a family

READ: Strictly's Stacey Dooley reveals past struggle with confidence

Since the show finished in December, Stacey has since entered into a relationship with her dance partner from the show, Kevin Clifton. The news was revealed by her ex-boyfriend, Sam Tucknott, and Stacey responded to claims that she had left Sam for Kevin on Twitter, writing: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here. Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward." Kevin and Stacey were recently spotted stepping out together hand-in-hand during a low-key stroll around London. The full interview appears in the July issue of Red, on sale 30 May.

MORE: Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley's surprising date night revealed