Karen Clifton shares very intimate bath photo – and she looks stunning

Karen Clifton works very hard to maintain her figure and often shares her gruelling daily workouts with fans on Instagram. The Strictly dancer makes sure she stays in tip top shape, even when she's not filming for the BBC One dance competition. But on Monday night, Karen gave fans a glimpse into her downtime as she shared a very intimate photo of herself relaxing in the bath.

The 37-year-old revealed that she was soaking her aching body in an Epsom salt bath, which many people use to help relax muscles and loosen stiff joints. Karen has been working her body hard as she is currently performing in the Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals Tour. Posting the stunning black and white image on Instagram, Karen can be seen holding her leg up to her face as she appears to try and stretch out her muscles. Captioning the image, she said: "Contemporary Bath", followed by a series of hashtags, including, "#dancerslife #epsomsaltbath #aches #recovery #maintenance #dancingmachine."

How stunning does Karen look?

Fans were very impressed with the photo, with one commenting: "That is one good hamstring stretch right there. Have a great day lovely." Another said: "This is really beautiful Karen." While a third added: "Awww, I wish I could do that, hope you're not in too much pain. Love your dancing, brilliant Karen."

Kevin and Stacey are official!

Meanwhile, Karen's ex-husband Kevin Clifton finally confirmed his relationship with former Strictly partner Stacey Dooley on Sunday. The couple took their relationship to the next level by stepping out together hand-in-hand during a low-key stroll around London. The stars, who won last year's series of Strictly, were unable to keep their eyes off each other and smiled widely as they made their way along the street.

Stacey, 32, and Kevin, 36, have only been pictured together a handful of times since news of their romance broke. Last month, Stacey appeared to confirm her new relationship status after posting a photo cuddling up to Kevin after she finished filming a new documentary in America.

