Strictly's Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton take relationship to the next level in these amazing pictures Hot new Strictly couple alert!

After weeks of speculation, Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton finally confirmed their romance. And on Sunday, the Strictly Come Dancing couple took their relationship to the next level by stepping out together hand-in-hand during a low-key stroll around London. The stars, who won last year's series of Strictly, were unable to keep their eyes off each other and smiled widely as they made their way along the street. Stacey, 32, and Kevin, 36, have only been pictured together a handful of times since news of their romance broke. But this latest appearance was certainly the most tactile!

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton seen holding hands over the weekend

The lovebirds have been keeping their relationship relatively under wraps following Stacey's ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott's explosive tell-all interview. After the interview, Stacey was forced to address the romance rumours, telling her Twitter followers: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here." The journalist added: "Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward."

However, last month, Stacey appeared to confirm her new relationship status after posting a photo cuddling up to Kevin after she finished filming a new documentary in America. Although Kevin has remained tight-lipped about his relationship with his celeb dance partner, he recently made reference to Stacey during a performance in his new show, Burn the Floor, telling the audience: "And thanks to Miss Stacey Dooley, I can finally say I'm the Strictly ­champion after six years of trying. It’s a miracle."

The pair confirmed their romance in April

The professional dancer, who has previously been linked to his other celebrity partners, including Louise Redknapp and Susanna Reid, has been married three times. He first married in 2003 when he was just 20 years old to his Latin dance partner Anna Melnikova, he then tied the knot to Clare Craze, a fellow dancer, in 2007 before calling it quits three years later. Then in 2011, Kevin met third wife and Strictly star Karen Clifton; they married in 2015 and announced their breakup in March 2016.

