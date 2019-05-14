Strictly's Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley's surprising date night revealed The duo look very happy together

Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley have kept mum about their rumoured romance but sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words.

The duo, which have only been pictured together a handful of times since news broke of their relationship, made the most of their night off from professional duties to attend the WWE Raw show at the O2 in London on Monday.

Despite not making any reference to their outing on their personal Instagram pages in order to keep their time together as private as possible, the professional dancer and presenter happily posed for the official WWE UK Instagram account. The rare photo of the couple shows them posing backstage with matching WWE belts.

Despite Kevin not confirming or denying rumours that he is dating Stacey, he was forced to address reports he called himself "public enemy number one" last week. The Strictly Come Dancing pro made headlines last month when their relationship came to light. Stacey had been dating her boyfriend Sam Tucknott for five years, but they split after Stacey and Kevin grew close.

A new report claimed that Kevin said: "I seem to be public enemy number one at the moment. I'll get blamed for the Meghan Markle baby as well." The dancer reportedly made the comments at the matinée performance of his dance show Burn The Floor at the New Wimbledon Theatre on Sunday.

But last Monday, the TV star replied to a tweet, saying, "It's funny I never said I was," alongside a string of confused-looking emojis. A fan also waded in, writing: "No you are not public enemy number one. You have a lot of support and we all ignore the vile comments about these rumours."

Kevin, who has been married three times before, including to fellow Strictly pro Karen Clifton, appeared to confirm his romance with Stacey last month. The lovebirds cuddled up for a sweet photo posted on their Instagram Stories. Stacey, 32, has also been cheering on her boyfriend at his show in various locations, including travelling to Skegness to support him.